U.S. snowboarders won Gold, Silver and Bronze in the men's halfpipe competition today at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Picabo Street will have to wait at least another day in her quest to win a third Olympic skiing medal. The women's downhill was postponed because of high winds. And a German luger narrowly missed becoming the first Winter Olympian to win four straight gold medals in the same event. Noah Adams talks with NPR's Howard Berkes, who is at the Games. (3:30)



Copyright 2002 NPR