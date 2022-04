NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that Slobodan Milosevic lashed out against the U.N. war crimes tribunal today on the second day of his war crimes trial. The former Yugoslav president called the trial a "lynch process," and challenged the tribunal's jurisdiction. Milosevic is charged with crimes against humanity, including genocide, for his role in the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

