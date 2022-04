NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports from the Calabria region of Italy -- home of the 'Ndrangheta, the most secretive and elusive of the Italian Mafias. A new CD collection of generations-old songs glorifying a culture of violence and vendetta is a best-seller in Europe. Hear full-length cuts from the CD, and get English translations of the lyrics. (9:00) La Musica Della Mafia, Il Canto di Malavita is available on Pias America, Catalogue# PIASA 8.

