Comprehensive Biography: 'Alexander Hamilton'

Award-winning historian Ron Chernow releases Alexander Hamilton, his new biography of the first secretary of the Treasury, a man who Chernow calls the most underrated of the Founding Fathers.

'Alexander Hamilton' traces Hamilton's rise from a poverty-stricken childhood on the West Indies island of Nevis to his role as a key planner of a new society and his early designs for the American economy.

The biography also details the circumstances surrounding Hamilton's death in a duel with then-Vice President Aaron Burr. NPR's Liane Hansen speaks with Chernow.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.