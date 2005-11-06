Detailing Tab Hunter's Closeted Stardom

Actor and singer Tab Hunter's new book, Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, reveals his long-secret status as a homosexual in Hollywood.

Hunter was a teen heartthrob in the 1950s and 1960s, starring in over 50 films that included Damn Yankees and That Kind of Woman. He also recorded a hit record, Young Love.

But he began life as Art Gelien, a shy but talented young man who was turned into a star.

In the 1980s, Hunter experienced renewed popularity as he took roles in cult movies by iconoclastic directors, from John Waters' Polyester to Paul Bartel's Lust in the Dust.

