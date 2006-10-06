'Little Children' Film Rachets Up Tension

Little Children tracks an affair between a dissatisfied housewife and "the prom king," a stay-at-home dad who avoids studying for the Bar as he visits the playground with his son.

Things come to a head when a man sent to jail for exposing himself to children is released and moves into the community.

The story is Todd Field's adaptation of the novel by Tom Perrotta, who co-wrote the screenplay. The movie stars Kate Winslet and Jennifer Connolly.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.