© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comedy and the Family: Demetri Martin

Published February 1, 2007 at 1:00 PM PST

Demetri Martin is a 34-year-old comedian from Tom's River, N.J.

His father was a Greek Orthodox priest; his mother ran the family diner. Martin went to Yale, won a scholarship to NYU Law School, and chose comedy instead.

Years after he dropped out of law school, Martin is a successful stand-up comedian and regular contributor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He also has had a special of his own this year on Comedy Central.

But what do Demetri's mother, Lillian, and grandmother, Dinah, think about that?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.