A man hopped over a security barrier in the British Museum in London this week and tied surgical masks on the faces of two of China's ancient terra-cotta warriors.

The man was protesting against China's pollution problems. Museum officials said the man was escorted out of the museum, but he was not arrested. They also said the warriors were not damaged.

Scott Simon talks about the protest.

