Patricia Clarkson's Sensual Role in 'Married Life'

Patricia Clarkson didn't start getting substantial parts in films until about a decade ago, and now she has more work than she's ever had. Scott Simon talks to Clarkson about her latest movie, Married Life. She says playing a "sexual, sensual" character is a rare opportunity for a woman in her 40s.

Clarkson will also be starring in forthcoming movies directed by Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese and Stanley Tucci.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.