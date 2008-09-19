© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Pushing Daisies,' Alive With Fantasy, Mystery

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published September 19, 2008 at 7:42 AM PDT

In the ABC series, Pushing Daises, co-executive producers Barry Sonnenfeld and Bryan Fuller combine romance, fantasy and mystery to tell the story of a man who can bring the dead back to life. The first season of the show is now out on DVD.

In addition to creating the series, Fuller was a writer and executive producer on Heroes and created the TV show Dead Like Me. Sonnenfeld directed the films Men In Black and The Addams Family.

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 10, 2007

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
See stories by David Bianculli