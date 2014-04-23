Remembering Judy Garland On Stage At Carnegie Hall

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Next, we have a voice that's likely been heard in every country on earth. It's the voice of Judy Garland, who, on this day in 1961, delivered one of her most famous performances.

She's performing here in Carnegie Hall. There were no flashing lights, no extravagant dance numbers, just Judy. Some audience members were excited, they interrupted her.

: I know. I'll sing them all, and we'll stay all night.

INSKEEP: Judy Garland was making a comeback. She battled drug and alcohol abuse. At the age of 38, she had already had a long concert and film career, including, of course, her role as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz."

The recording of that concert received four Grammys, including Album of the Year.