Builder Constructs Home On Wrong Lot

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Mark and Brenda Voss are living the dream. The Missouri couple had a home built in Florida - five bedrooms, theater, game room, pool, ocean views. Trouble is the builder put the house on the wrong lot, which the Vosses do not own. Two surveyors made a mistake. The Flagler County property assessor says the case may end up in court, but he's not stunned by this error, saying, quote, "it happens from time to time."

