Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Canadians Told To Stop Drawing Spock On $5

Published March 5, 2015 at 4:05 AM PST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Monday we told you about Canadians Spocking their $5 bills, catching bold eyebrows and pointy ears on a former prime minister to honor the late actor, Leonard Nimoy. Well, now the Bank of Canada is urging artists to stop. What people are doing is not illegal, but the bank says it just seems wrong to alter, quote, "a symbol of our country and a source of our national pride." Or maybe Canadians are just annoyed that Nimoy was an American. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.