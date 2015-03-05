© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio House Votes To Make 'Hang On Sloopy' State's Rock Song

Published March 5, 2015 at 4:15 AM PST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, bringing you what could be the official rock song of Ohio. "Hang On Sloopy" - heard here by The McCoys - has been a crowd favorite at Ohio State University games ever since the school's marching band first performed it in 1965. Yesterday, the Ohio House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill making the song official, and hang on - it still has to pass the state Senate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.