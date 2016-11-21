Kellyanne Conway Attempts To Clarify Trump Children's Role In Transition

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Also in the studio with us is Domenico Montanaro. And, we just have a short time left, but what did you hear that struck you from Kellyanne Conway today?

DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: I thought it was fascinating that she tried to draw a line between the children and Donald Trump when it came to business interests, saying that those concerns about the business interest can't be leveled at the children.

You know, it's interesting because that will look like a back door, still - way to influence the president given their involvement with the president and with his policy making as well as this idea that he has a mandate to govern even though there were some million and a half more people that voted for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump. I think any time any politician uses the word mandate, they can get themselves in trouble and tend to overreach.

