Unruly Passenger Causes Plane Bound For Hawaii To Be Diverted

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A plane headed for Hawaii was diverted this week because of an unruly passenger. He was asked to pay 12 bucks for a blanket. His argument - your plane is cold. Help me out. Things got testy. The guy started telling off Hawaiian Airlines employees, at one point threatening to take someone behind the woodshed for this. Instead, the pilots took the plane and everyone onboard to Los Angeles. If anyone needs a Hawaii vacation, it's that guy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.