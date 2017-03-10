© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unruly Passenger Causes Plane Bound For Hawaii To Be Diverted

Published March 10, 2017 at 3:40 AM PST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A plane headed for Hawaii was diverted this week because of an unruly passenger. He was asked to pay 12 bucks for a blanket. His argument - your plane is cold. Help me out. Things got testy. The guy started telling off Hawaiian Airlines employees, at one point threatening to take someone behind the woodshed for this. Instead, the pilots took the plane and everyone onboard to Los Angeles. If anyone needs a Hawaii vacation, it's that guy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.