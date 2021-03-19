© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Charlie Jane Anders: How Can Science Fiction Allow Us To Imagine Better Futures?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Christina CalaSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 19, 2021 at 6:26 AM PDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Through The Looking Glass

Science fiction author Charlie Jane Anders explains how the genre is a portal for us to imagine different ways of being human. She invites listeners into one new world with an excerpt from her short story collection.

About Charlie Jane Anders

Charlie Jane Anders is an award-winning author of science fiction, including the novels All the Birds in the Sky and Choir Boy. Her short story collections include Six Months, Three Days and Five Others. Her short stories have also been featured in Boston Review, Wired Magazine and Slate, among other publications.

She most recently penned The City in the Middle of the Night. Her upcoming book Victories Greater Than Death is set for release in April 2021.

When she isn't writing, Anders organizes the monthly Writers With Drinks reading series, and co-hosts a podcast Our Opinions Are Correct with writer Annalee Newitz.

Anders studied English and Asian Literature at the University of Cambridge.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Christina Cala and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Christina Cala
Christina Cala is a producer for Code Switch. Before that, she was at the TED Radio Hour where she piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
