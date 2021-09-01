© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Harlem Hellfighters Will Receive A Congressional Gold Medal

Published September 1, 2021 at 2:39 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The legendary Harlem Hellfighters were an all-Black infantry unit that helped the U.S. win World War I. They fought with distinction in Europe but were met with racism by their fellow Americans on the battlefield and when they got back home. Now the 369th Infantry Regiment will be recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal. Even better, this was a bipartisan effort. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.