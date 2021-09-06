Banksy Piece That Self-Shredded After It Sold Is Up For Auction Again

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. 'Tis true - one person's trash is another's treasure, especially true when the trash is by the artist Banksy. His famed half-shredded piece, "Love Is In The Bin," is up for auction again. It's a spray-painted image of a girl with a balloon. The piece self-destructed during the last time it was at auction, leaving ash and tears on the bottom of the piece. This time it's expected to sell for well over $5 million - if only half-shredded art could go for half the price.

