Dances, chicken wings, vaccines: Toronto strip clubs fight COVID-19, stigmas by offering shots

Last July, Maggie’s Toronto Sex Workers Action Project — an organization run for and by sex workers — began organizing vaccine clinics in strip clubs and other locations around the city.

Through partnerships with local health organizations, they’ve helped vaccinate more than 3,000 people to date.

Ellie Ade Kur, a clinic organizer and board member at Maggie’s, joins host Tonya Mosley.

Click here for more resources from Maggie’s.

