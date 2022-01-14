A face mask may make you more attractive, researchers say

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Face masks have been a big part of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but researchers at Cardiff University have found that masks have another benefit as well. Apparently, they make you more attractive. A group of women were asked to rate the looks of people both masked and maskless. It wasn't close - the masked people prevailed. Maybe it's because masks draw attention to our eyes. Maybe they add some mystery. Or maybe most of us just look better if half our face is out of the picture. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.