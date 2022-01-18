© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Hundreds of people turn out for Betty White parade in New Orleans

Published January 18, 2022 at 2:37 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. The actress was one of the last people to die in 2021, but hundreds of people celebrated her anyway, marching down the streets of New Orleans' French Quarter. A few men even donned pearl necklaces and tasteful wigs, an homage to her signature look on "The Golden Girls." Some of the money raised by the event will go to an animal rescue center, a cause close to Betty White's heart. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.