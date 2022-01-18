© 2022 KLCC

Report outlines how India's ruling party turned social engineering into an app

Published January 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

A new investigation from Indian non-profit news outlet The Wire details allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party, has built an app that makes social engineering easier. That can be anything from artificially promoting a hashtag to harassing journalists.

We’ll speak with Devesh Kumar, one of the co-authors of the report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.