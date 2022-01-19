Springfield hospital workers ratify new labor contract, call it a "win"

After months of negotiations and two strikes, hospital workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield now have a ratified labor contract.

Calling it a “win,” members of the Service Employees International Union Local 49 voted overwhelmingly to approve a settlement with the hospital.

Rachael Gordon is a Certified Nursing Assistant 2 and a member of the union bargaining team.

“I’m thankful that it’s done and dusted. Because it’s been a long six months,” she told KLCC on a phone call from the hospital.

Gordon said the team advocated for greater COVID-19 protections, market-rate wages and affordable healthcare. These demands were met, by and large. She added that the strikes in October and December impacted hospital management.

SEIU Local 49 / Hospital caregivers march in the rain outside McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield during their second strike in December, 2021.

“They don’t work hands on with our patients,” Gordon said. “Their job description is to, you know, dot the i’s and cross the t’s of the hospital. So, they don’t work with direct patient care. I do. And the rest of the staff does.”

In a statement, the hospital wrote: “McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center is pleased to have reached an agreement for a three-year labor contract with the SEIU Local 49. Now we can move forward and stay true to our mission to provide high-quality care for our community while supporting our team members.” -01/19/2022

According to an SEIU representative, McKenzie-Willamette healthcare workers won wage increases that “reflect the value of their contributions to the community.” The average wage increase over the life of the new three-year contract is nearly 22%. The average per hour increase over the life of the three-year contract is $6.07 per hour.

Workers also won increased education and training funds, a COVID appreciation bonus, and a guaranteed 401K match.

The nearly 300 worker members of SEIU Local 49 include Emergency Room Techs, Pharmacy Techs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Respiratory Therapists, Physical Therapists, Radiologic Technologist, Surgical Techs, Phlebotomists, Social Workers, and Operating Room Custodians.