Student boycott underway in Oakland over COVID-19 safety in schools

Published January 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST

Students in Oakland, California, are planning to stay home from school until their demands for COVID-19 safety protocols are met. Their boycott started Tuesday. It coincided with a teacher sickout that forced three schools to close.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ashley McBride, a reporter who covers schools for The Oaklandside, a non-profit community newsroom.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.