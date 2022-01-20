© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Blinken in Berlin to smooth tensions after Biden suggests some Russian aggression would be tolerated

Published January 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Berlin on Thursday to deliver a speech and smooth over tensions after President Biden suggested some Russian aggression toward Ukraine would be tolerated in a speech Tuesday night.

We get the latest from Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

