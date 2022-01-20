The big business of the Olympics: Corporate sponsors silent on human rights abuses ahead of Beijing

The U.S. is sticking with its diplomatic boycott of China over human rights concerns ahead of the Olympics, which is set to begin Feb. 4. But athletes are heading there — as are big American companies.

Now, members of Congress are asking Coca-Cola and other corporations to consider a more critical approach to China.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah.

