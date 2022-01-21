Dave Eggers: How Can Kids Learn Human Skills in a Tech-Dominated World?

About The Episode

Fiction can serve as a window into multiple realities--to imagine different futures or understand our own past. This hour, author Dave Eggers talks tech, education, and the healing power of writing.

About Dave Eggers

Dave Eggers is an author who has written on subjects from the era of surveillance capitalism to worldwide human rights crises. He is known for works such as The Circle, The Every, and his nonprofit book series Voice of Witness, among others.

His first book, A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2001.

Eggers has also established himself as an advocate for students and educators through the launch of 826 Valencia, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that trains the next young generation of writers through personal, human attention, and an emphasis on creativity. Eggers was awarded the 2008 TED Prize for his work with 826 Valencia, which has since grown into an international network of writing centers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.