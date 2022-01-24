© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Portland’s Tongan community shares stories, songs as relatives remain isolated on the islands

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By April Ehrlich
Published January 24, 2022 at 8:12 AM PST
tongan.jpg
April Ehrlich
/
OPB
Sosefina Talanoa on Saturday listens to speakers share stories about their relatives from the Tongan islands, which remain isolated and without power after a nearby volcano erupted about a week earlier.

A community of Tongan families gathered in Portland Saturday to support each other after this month’s devastating volcanic eruption in the South Pacific Ocean.

Many people shared stories about their last phone calls with relatives before they lost all communication. The islands still remain mostly isolated and without power after the undersea volcano erupted, triggering a Pacific-wide tsunami and covering the islands in ash.

Portland has a small but tight-knit Tongan community. About 100 people attended
the gathering at a church in northeastern Portland.

Suliasi Laulaupea’alu said all his siblings and their children are on the islands. He hasn’t been able to reach them since the eruption. “I haven’t had a chance because of the communications that break down,”

Laulaupea’alu said. “That’s what most of the Pacific Islanders here in the states, they really need to speak or talk to their relatives to make sure how they are doing back in the islands.”

Laulaupea’alu moved here 30 years ago. He said he never imagined a volcano like this would erupt and put his family in turmoil.

Sosefina Talanoa is a more recent transplant. She moved with her husband and eight children to Portland from Tonga in 2015. She still has family on the islands, including a 26-year-old daughter she hasn’t been able to reach. “But I pray that soon I’ll talk to them,” Talanoa said.

Between stories of both struggle and gratitude, people took to the microphone at the front of the church gymnasium to sing traditional Tongan songs.

One speaker said that through song, they can heal and empower each other
through the days ahead, as they learn more about what the eruption left in its wake.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting

April Ehrlich
April Ehrlich began freelancing for Jefferson Public Radio in the fall of 2016, and then officially joined the team as its Morning Edition Host and a Jefferson Exchange producer in August 2017.
See stories by April Ehrlich