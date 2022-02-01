© 2022 KLCC

The IRS plan to require face scans raises concerns about privacy and security

Published February 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

Beginning this summer, the Internal Revenue Service will require taxpayers to use a video selfie to access records online.

It’s a major expansion of facial recognition technology by the U.S. government, and it’s raising questions about how this kind of data will be used and shared across private and public agencies.

Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, explains the program and the concerns about it.

