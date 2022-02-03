Part of a Dutch bridge will be dismantled so Jeff Bezos can get his new yacht

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and one of the world's richest people, wanted to build a yacht - the world's largest sailing yacht, to be specific. He commissioned a Dutch company to make it. When it's finished, it's going to be so big it won't fit under a famous steel bridge in Rotterdam. So the city has decided to take apart the bridge to let Bezos's yacht pass through and get out to open seas. They're going to put the bridge back together again after the yacht sets sail. I'm just going to let you sit with that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.