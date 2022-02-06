© 2022 KLCC

Environment

Voters could be asked to help maintain Lane County Parks

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 6, 2022 at 1:47 PM PST
perkinsPeninsulaPark.jpg
Lane County Parks
View of Fern Ridge Reservoir from Perkins Peninsula County Park.

Lane County’s parks need some TLC. And voters may be asked to help pay for parks maintenance next fall. Lane County Parks has identified at least $16 million worth of deferred maintenance projects at just four of its 69 parks. The work has been put off due to lack of funds and staff.

“We’re kind of in that situation where we need that critical infusion of sustainable funding just to continue to operate these facilities,” Parks Division Manager Brett Henry said.

He told KLCC his department is almost totally dependent on user fees, which is not sustainable.

“And so we want to have parks that people are proud of and that are sustainable into the future,” he added.

Henry said they’ll seek public input on a possible five-year local option levy for the November ballot to fund maintenance projects for Lane County Parks.

Henry made a presentation to the Lane County Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 1, 2022 meeting.

Lane County Parks Funding Report

Environment
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
