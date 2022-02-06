Voters could be asked to help maintain Lane County Parks

Lane County’s parks need some TLC. And voters may be asked to help pay for parks maintenance next fall. Lane County Parks has identified at least $16 million worth of deferred maintenance projects at just four of its 69 parks. The work has been put off due to lack of funds and staff.

“We’re kind of in that situation where we need that critical infusion of sustainable funding just to continue to operate these facilities,” Parks Division Manager Brett Henry said.

He told KLCC his department is almost totally dependent on user fees, which is not sustainable.

“And so we want to have parks that people are proud of and that are sustainable into the future,” he added.

Henry said they’ll seek public input on a possible five-year local option levy for the November ballot to fund maintenance projects for Lane County Parks.

Henry made a presentation to the Lane County Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 1, 2022 meeting.

Lane County Parks Funding Report

