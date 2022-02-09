© 2022 KLCC

The massive growth of sports gambling

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

This year’s Super Bowl match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is expected to be the most bet on Super Bowl ever, with $7.61 billion potentially on the line, according to a recent survey by the American Gaming Association.

After a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 ended the federal ban on sports gambling, dozens of states have legalized some form of it, either in-person, online or with a mobile device.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Timothy O’Brien, senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, about this growing industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

