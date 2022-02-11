© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canada trucker protest halts commerce at the U.S. border, slows supply chain for auto industry

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

Truckers protesting for an end to COVID-19 restrictions have blocked a bridge that accounts for a quarter of all trade between the U.S. and Canada. That’s damaged an already frail supply chain and has particularly hurt car makers.

We get the latest from NPR’s chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.