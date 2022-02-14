© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doctors-in-training consumed by caring for COVID-19 patients

Published February 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

As the pandemic drags on, some early-career doctors are missing out on other crucial aspects of their medical training.

In Indiana, where hospitals continue to be overrun with COVID-19 patients, some medical residents and fellows are emotionally spent and concerned about the lack of broad training.

Farah Yousry of Side Effects Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.