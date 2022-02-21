Oregon's higher elevations under Winter Weather Advisories

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for higher elevations of western Oregon.

Elevations above 1,500 feet in the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10:00 p.m. Monday, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected.

The Cascades in Lane County, including the cities of McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, and Willamette Pass have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4:00 Monday afternoon. The cascade passes could see additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Visibility could be affected by patchy, blowing snow and travel could be very difficult over the passes throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

The eastern slope of the Cascades, including the La Pine and Sunriver ares are also under a Winter Weather Advisory

until 10:00 p.m. Monday. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is expected for elevations of 4,000 feet and above.

In high elevations of Central Douglas County and Jackson County the Winter Weather Advisory is extended through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The forecast calls for total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at 1500 foot elevations, and 3 to 6 inches from elevations near 2,000 feet upward.

For the lower elevations of the south and mid-Willamette Valley, rain and snow showers will turn to mostly rain showers later in the day. Colder overnight temperatures will help drop the snow levels to 200 feet after midnight in Corvallis and 500 feet in Springfield. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Slick, snow covered roads could make travel more difficult and the hazardous conditions are likely to impact holiday travel through Monday, as well as the Tuesday morning commute.

For the latest road conditions call 511, or visit Tripcheck.com.

