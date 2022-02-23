Investigators search for answers in Malawi polio outbreak

As Malawi struggles with vaccinating its population against COVID-19, it’s now facing another public health hurdle — polio.

A young child has contracted the disease, marking the first reported wild virus case in Africa in 5 years. The country has declared a public health emergency over the outbreak.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Helen Branswell, an infectious disease and global health reporter for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

