Photos show the increasing costs as Russia continues its invasion in Ukraine

Editor's note: Graphic content

Russian military forces have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, the capital, as a nation woke up Thursday, Feb.24, with the new reality that it is at war. Ukraine's military says Russia is taking casualties in fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.

The Ukrainian military says thousands have already joined up; Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the service is now accepting enlistees over age 60, as long as they're physically able.

"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate towards the West," NPR's Tim Mak said on Morning Edition from Ukraine. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now, as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Emergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuhuiv on Feb. 24.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on the same day that it has begun the procedure to cut diplomatic ties with Russia at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."

U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. President Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia's military and economy Thursday, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country will bear the costs of the attack.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The body of a rocket is stuck in a flat after shelling on the northern outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images A resident checks on a damaged room of her apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images Vladimir collects belongings in his bedroom damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir was wounded on his face by an exploding window.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Oleksandr Ratushniak / AP / AP Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, with explosions heard soon after across the country.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Sergei Chuzavkov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People hide in a bomb shelter in Kyiv in the early hours of February 25, 2022. Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with explosions heard in the capital early Friday that the besieged government described as "horrific rocket strikes".

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Volunteers, one holding an AK-47 rifle, protect a main road leading into Kyiv on February 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022, as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of targeting civilians and called for more international sanctions.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images A person walks by a structure that was damaged by a rocket on Feb. 24 in Kyiv.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

STRINGER / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv on Feb. 24, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian positions in the south, the border guard service said.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv on Feb. 24.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People queue at a petrol station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 24.