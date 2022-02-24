© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Redmond superintendent directed to create mask-optional policy before new March 19 deadline

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Julie Sabatier
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM PST
Students wearing masks work together to solve a math problem in a third-grade class at Prescott Elementary in Portland, earlier this month.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
Students wearing masks work together to solve a math problem in a third-grade class at Prescott Elementary in Portland, earlier this month.

The Redmond School District has directed its superintendent to draft a new mask-optional COVID-19 policy by March 2, more than two weeks before the Oregon lifts the statewide indoor mask mandate. We talk to Redmond Superintendent Charan Cline, who says he can’t go against a state order.

Julie Sabatier