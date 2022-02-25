Trial of officer charged in raid that killed Breonna Taylor continues

The trial of one of the officers charged in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor continues Friday.

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is facing up to five years in prison on three felony counts. Those charges are not connected to Taylor’s death, but are for shots Hankison fired that entered a neighbor’s apartment.

Roberto Roldan, a reporter at member station WFPL News in Louisville, joins us.

