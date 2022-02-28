Russia and Ukraine are talking about a ceasefire. What does that mean for the invasion?

The battle for Ukraine could come to an end soon. Despite Russia’s best efforts to invade its neighbor this weekend, Ukrainians held the capital city of Kyiv. Now, ceasefire talks between the two nations have begun.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fled to safety while others have taken to underground bomb shelters.

The world is watching the situation tensely as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on high alert.

Where does the conflict stand and how are global leaders responding?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5