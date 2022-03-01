© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Ukraine invasion prompts consumers and liquor store proprietors to say 'Nyet!' to Russian-produced vodka

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM PST
Across Oregon as well as the globe, Russian-made vodka has been pulled from liquor store shelves.

The disappearance of brands such as Russian Standard and Jewel of Russia follows a directive issued Monday by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At South Eugene Liquor, manager Helen Bollinger says the removal happened sooner.

“On Saturday we started getting calls from customers asking if we were selling Russian vodka. And we were. We then realized after they had said, “Why?” that maybe we shouldn’t be.”

Bollinger says consumers can still oppose Russia’s military action, and enjoy vodka. She says many brands – even those with Russian-sounding names – are made elsewhere, including several based in Ukraine, and Oregon.

“We’ve got Wild Roots, Crater Lake, Heritage, Thinking Tree makes a great vodka…”(Bull: Plenty of options.) “Absolutely. We have an entire wall full.”

