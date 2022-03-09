Six CORE ATVs distributed across Oregon, including Eugene-Springfield Fire

The last of six high-axle, all-terrain vehicles was delivered this week to Eugene-Springfield Fire, as part of a statewide disaster-response initiative.

The vehicle did a demonstration run over a hilly slope on the agency campus. Shane Kwaterski represented Earth Cruiser and CORE Vehicles, the vehicle’s manufacturer based in Bend.

“You’re going to be able to get to remote locations and roads that are unaccessible by traditional vehicle with this," he said. "Whether you’re traversing over boulders or logs, you’re going to be able to do that with this vehicle.”

Chris Heppel, Deputy Chief for Eugene-Springfield Fire, said this vehicle comes at the right time.

“We’re starting to see an increasing number of natural events occurring," he told KLCC. "We’re also seeing challenges across the state with global warming, etcetera. So we anticipate there’s going to be more challenges in the future that that this vehicle’s going to be a critical part of.”

The vehicles are part of the Oregon State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment program.

The Office of Emergency Management awarded the high-axle ATVs to Eugene-Springfield, Cannon Beach, Aurora, Evans Valley, Hoodland, and Warrenton fire districts or departments. The Oregon legislature has funded $10 million for SPIRE for the current biennium (2022-2023.)

