Atmospheric river brings more rain across Oregon this week

Potentially heavy rains are predicted for the coast and Willamette Valley tonight and tomorrow.

David Bishop is with the National Weather Service in Portland. He says an atmospheric river is arriving tonight, and will linger for a good portion of the week.

“The Willamette Valley and some of the lowlands, anywhere from say half an inch to maybe an inch and a quarter when it’s all said and done,” Bishop told KLCC.

“Along the coast to include portions of the Coast Range, we’re looking at anywhere from, say, three-quarters of an inch; some of the higher elevations might end up with two inches of precipitation.”

Travelers are advised to watch for potential mudslides, flooding, and standing water in parts of the affected areas. Tripcheck.com and 511 provide updated road conditions.

And beginning tonight and going through Tuesday morning, parts of southern Oregon including Douglas County will receive what one meteorologist calls “beneficial rains.”

Shad Keene is with the National Weather Service in Medford. He says the Roseburg area should see half an inch of rain, with another drenching on tap for the weekend.

“So late Friday - models are in good agreement – that we’ll have another frontal system move through into Saturday, and bring some more beneficial rainfall.”

Keene says the rain should help alleviate the historic drought conditions that are affecting much of southern Oregon.

