© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon surpasses 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:09 PM PDT
A
KLCC
Volunteer firefighter and EMT Nic Sherman gives a Friendsview Retirement Community resident a COVID-19 vaccination in Amity, OR.

On Tuesday, Oregon crossed the threshold of 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Oregon now ranks second lowest among states in the number of cases per capita. That’s 16,596 per 100,000.

However, the Oregon Health Authority stresses the pandemic isn’t over, and COVID-19 continues to pose a risk to many people.

There are 14 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,899. OHA reported 421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 700,361.

State health officials recommend Oregonians keep in mind the “5 Essentials” for navigating and staying safe during the current phase of the pandemic. The five essentials are vaccination, information, preparation, protection and isolation if you get sick with COVID-19.

COVID-19-numbers-OHA-315.jpg
Oregon Health Authority

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert