Prayer service held in Springfield for Ukraine, as Russian invasion nears first month

As Russia expands its invasion of Ukraine, spiritual leaders across the world are continuing their call for peace. Today in Springfield, a ceremony was held outside city hall.

Father Richard Janowicz of the Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, as well as retired priest Father Ken Olsen, led a group of roughly 150 people in prayers for the Pope, other spiritual leaders of the church, and “all our brethren in Christ.”

“We also pray for our nation and Ukraine under God, for the government, and for all the military,” they continued, in what’s called Moleben in Time of War.

“…not in weapons do we trust, and our shields will not save us, O Lord, but we entreat your almighty help and counting on your strength we stand firm against our enemies, faithfully calling upon your name and praying with compunction: Almighty Lord, in your compassion hear us and have mercy…”

Other parts of the hour-long service were for guest remarks. Springfield Mayor Sean Vangordon talked about his support of Ukraine, and thanked the priests for helping people see the war with necessary moral clarity.

“Because while we don’t control foreign policy from the City of Springfield, and it does seem far away, it does impact our lives.”

Vangordon said his emotions have greatly varied during the past four weeks. He said the Ukrainian farmers who stole Russian armor and vehicles remind him of the spunk and cleverness of Oregon farmers, but he’s also aware of the suffering inflicted by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

“It’s not enough just to be here, finding resources and donating to the relief of Ukraine is important, continuing to pray for peace, contacting your congress people, and contacting the White House to say do whatever you can, because this has gotta stop.”

The crowd applauded the mayor’s remarks. Many people waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, or carried sunflowers.

A Ukrainian couple, Andriy Schular and Iryna Volynets, also spoke about the need for aid to their country, and shared information on how to provide medical supplies and tourniquets to those wounded in battle or by Russian missiles. Schular is in the U.S. as an architect on a worker’s visa, while Volynets is a Ph.D student at the University of Oregon.

The final prayer service, a panakhida, was given for fallen Ukrainians.

“Now grant rest, O Lord, to the souls of your departed servants in Ukraine, in a place of light, joy, and peace, where there is no pain, sorrow, or mourning...” prayed Fathers Olsen and Janowicz.

The ceremony closed with the national anthems of the United States and Ukraine, and a hymn for the war-torn nation.

“We pray to you, the only God, protect Ukraine for us. Grant to our people all your grace and favors. Grant her freedom, grant her good fortune, grant her the true light. O God grant her prosperity for many, many, years.”

