Living Less Unsustainably: Paint

Hi All, Master Recycler John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably. One of my favorite Steven Wright jokes goes like this. "I bought some used paint. It came in the shape of a house."

Used - or recycled paint is no joke though. You can recycle paint you don't want, and even better, you can buy paint made of other people's leftovers.

First we'll talk about what not to do with old unused paint. Don't throw it in the garbage, or pour it down the drain. Don't.

Ideally, you bought exactly the amount of paint you needed, but ... since no one ever has, you will have some leftovers. Maybe it can be used for touch-up, or as an undercoat for your next project.

If not, the paintcare.org website will point you to a place where you can drop off leftover full or partial cans of latex or oil based paint for free. Most paint stores in our area accept it - but check before you go. The drop-off store will make sure to sideline old lead paint or other hazardous substances.

For anything paintcare sites won't take, thinner, stripper and the like, set up an appointment with Lane County Waste Management. They will take your paint too.

Having proper disposal options for unneeded paint is good news. What's done with the old paint is great news. Forrest Paint locally, and Metro Paint in Portland clean, blend, and sell the returned paint at a great price. And because it has more tint and solids, coverage, in my experience, is truly one coat. With the reduced cost up front, two coats is still a good, and economical idea.

There are extra mildew and mold preventatives in the paint, but they evaporate after application, and because the companies blend the old paint carefully, you can order from a consistent color palette.

Forrest Recycled is available at 990 McKinley St. Metro Paint is carried at Bring Recycling, and Miller Paint stores.

Hey this makes watching paint dry even more fun.

I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.

https://www.paintcare.org/states/oregon/

https://lanecounty.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=3585881&pageId=15739716

https://www.myforrestpaint.com/interior-paint

https://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/healthy-home/metropaint/where-buy-metropaint