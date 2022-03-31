© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
As calls grow for Justice Thomas to recuse himself, one Supreme Court watcher urges caution

Published March 31, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to at least recuse himself from election-related cases, following revelations that his wife pressed Trump administration officials to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.