Road to popular recreation sites east of Eugene will close for two months

Starting Monday (April 4, 2022), a portion of Forest Service Road 19, also known as Aufderheide Drive, will be closed for two months to clear rocks and debris.

Tammy Robinson is spokesperson for the Willamette National Forest. She said wildfires in recent years have led to landslides and rock falls.

“Currently, we have rocks the size of bowling balls that are falling into fences and structures of the power generator at the base of Cougar Dam,” Robinson said. “And so this project will make Forest Road 19 safer for travel as well as protect infrastructure so that the Army Corps of Engineers can have safe access to manage Cougar Dam.”

Willamette National Forest Map of closure area of Forest Road 19.

The closure near Cougar Reservoir will cut off access to popular Terwilliger Hot Springs and several campgrounds. People can access the areas from Westfir to the south, though that’s only after the snow melts.

Robinson recommended seeking other recreation sites in the meantime.

