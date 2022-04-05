Portland State University student surrenders in fatal shooting of fellow student

A Portland State University student is accused of shooting and killing another student near the downtown Portland campus early Monday morning.

The suspect, 20-year-old Keenan Harpole, turned himself in to authorities in Bend later in the day. The university said Harpole is a student and a former PSU football player, who had previously played for Bend’s MountainView High School

Portland police say that Harpole turned himself in to Deschutes County authorities, then was taken back to Portland.

He was booked Monday night into the Multnomah County jail; he’s been charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, the shooting could involve domestic violence, but Portland police did not immediately offer more specifics.

Portland police confirmed the shooting victim was 19-year-old Amara Marluke, another PSU student.

“Amara was an artist and an activist and a vibrant member of our community. Her death is mourned by all of us,” PSU President Stephen Percy said in a message to the campus community. “I am profoundly affected by the sheer tragedy of this loss. My heart breaks for Amara’s family and for everyone who knew her. I offer my deepest sympathies. We will work together as a campus community to heal.”

Marluke was from Washington County and had attended Sunset High School in Beaverton. She was in the Sonic Arts and Music Production program, according to Christina Williams, PSU’s director of strategic communications.

“This is just a very, very sad day in Portland State’s history. There’s no words to describe the deep sense of loss that we feel — the loss of Amara Marluke,” Williams told OPB. “She was a remarkable young woman. She was a first-year. She had a great deal of talent, and she was really building her community here at Portland State in our College of the Arts.”

Williams said PSU will work with Marluke’s family, friends and the community to memorialize her.

“It’s obvious from what we know that she was a tremendous light,” Williams said.

Percy relayed health and counseling resources to PSU students and employees.

“I urge all of us to take care of ourselves and each other during this sad and challenging time for Portland State,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.